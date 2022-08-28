Lifetime domestic help, chauffeur for retired CJIs, former Supreme Court judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

A retired Chief Justice of India (CJI) will now be entitled to a domestic help, a chauffeur and a secretarial assistant for lifetime, the Centre has announced.

On the last working day of outgoing CJI NV Ramana on Friday, the Department of Justice issued a notification amending the Supreme Court Judges Rules to extend additional post-retirement facilities to retired CJIs and judges of the top court.

A retired CJI will be entitled to round-the-clock security cover at residence, besides 24x7 guard for five years

24x7 guard for five years

Will also be entitled to a rent-free Type VII accommodation in Delhi for six months from the date of retirement

This was the second such amendment to the rules within a week. On August 23, another set of benefits for retired CJIs and SC judges was announced. It was decided that they would be provided with a rent-free accommodation for six months and round-the-clock security for a year upon superannuation.

These benefits will be extended to all living former CJIs and retired SC judges.

A retired CJI will also be entitled to a round-the-clock security cover at residence in addition to a round-the-clock guard for five years from the day he demits office.

If a retired CJI or SC judge is already provided a “higher grade” security on the basis of threat perception, “the higher grade security already provided shall continue”.

A retired CJI will also be entitled to a rent-free Type VII accommodation in Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for six months from the date of retirement.