Lightning kills 3, injures 5 in Odisha

Baripada, April 8
Three women were killed and five others injured when lightning struck them in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place in Ankura area of Karanjia town.
Lightning struck them when they were under a mango tree during rain near the cremation ground to attend the cremation of a relative, the police said.
The deceased were identified as Subasini Das (70), Jibati Naik (30) and Hemlata Ho (25), said Suchendu Mahalik, Inspector In Charge of Karanjia police station.
The five injured persons were admitted to Karanjia Sub Divisional Hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Court gave jolt to opposition’, says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation
Recently, 14 parties led by Congress filed a petition in ape...
Kiren Rijiju’s car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police
Union Law minister visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend inaug...
To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer
Move to help save 300-350 MW of electricity; CM Bhagwant Man...
Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar
On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...
Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab
Challenges CM Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-ye...