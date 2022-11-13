Lit fest ‘Abhivyakti’ inaugurated in Jaipur

Sheetal Dadhwal
Chandigarh, November 12
Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Literary Fest ‘Abhivyakti’ Season 2 was inaugurated by Archana Pande, president, AWWA, at Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur, on Saturday.
The inaugural day included interactive sessions such as poetry recitals, workshops, panel discussions and book launches. Pande launched ‘Amaltas’ written by Nidhi Khali Dhyani. The AWWA president, in her address, spoke about the importance of the association in supporting Army wives in their endeavours. She highlighted the journey of ‘Abhivyakti’ that aims at women’s empowerment.
Noted writer Swapnil Pandey, author of ‘The Force Behind the Forces,’ was part of a heart-warming panel discussion. At Rangayan auditorium, the morning session of ‘Naghma-e-Zindagi’ was about poetry. During the ‘Safarnama — Kaagaz Se Kitab Tak’ session, writers and editors shared their literary journeys.
‘Role of Army Wives as Role Models — Chhotey Kadam’ held at Rangayan was an absorbing panel discussion. Panelists were the brave women officers of the Indian Army who have set high benchmarks in their respective fields. First gallantry awardee Lt Col Madhumita, first war widow to join the Army Lt Col RJ Randhawa, first Lady Instructor at Officers Training Academy Capt Reenu Khurana and first woman paratrooper of the Army Capt Ruchi Sharma were part of the discussion.
Cultural shows and musical performances added colour to the event. Stand-up comedy by artistes Harpriya Bains and Lt Col Ankita Srivastava had the audience in splits. A musical performance by the Army Symphony Band ended the day on a high note.
