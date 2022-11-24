Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Bengaluru, November 24
A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying one of its 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri'.
While top police officers remained tight-lipped, police sources said they are verifying the origin of this information.
"We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," the message said.
It further said, "Although this operation didn't meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central intelligence agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack."
On November 19, Mohammed Shariq, who was at large, was travelling in an auto-rickshaw with a cooker which exploded in Mangaluru injuring him and the driver. Police called the blast an act of terror.
