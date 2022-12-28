Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband move HC against their arrest

Mumbai, December 27
Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court, calling their arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a loan fraud case illegal.
The court, however, refused to grant urgent hearing and directed the Kochhars to mention the matter before the regular Bench once it resumes after vacation. A lawyer representing the Kocchars said no prior sanction, as required under the law, was obtained by the CBI before their arrest. The probe agency had arrested the Kochhars on Friday night.
