LoC posting for TA women officers, Rajnath gives nod

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Ministry of Defence has approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) along the Line of Control (LoC). They will be posted with TA’s engineer regiments serving along the LoC and also as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters and Directorate General, TA, New Delhi, as per organisational requirement, the MoD said, adding this was a progressive policy measure aimed at enhancing the scope of employment for the women officers.

The move has been facilitated after an amendment to existing cadre management provisions was okayed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Women have been serving and training under the same conditions as their male counterparts across units, including in challenging field conditions.

The TA is based on a citizen soldiers’ Army concept and officers undergo annual training of basic military skills. The TA officers remain employed in civilian life and do a periodic attachment with the TA. The TA had commenced commissioning women officers in 2019. So far these women officers were able to serve ecological task force units, TA oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment. Based on the experience gained during this period, a considered proposal was prepared to extend the employment scope further for the women officers, the MoD said.