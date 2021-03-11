Local support must for ending infiltration, says Amit Shah in West Bengal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said infiltration and smuggling along the Bangladesh border can only be stopped provided the BSF gets the support of the local administration.

Will uproot TMC from Bengal The BJP will not rest till it uproots the tyrannical rule of the Trinamool Congress and restores democracy in West Bengal. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

He lauded the BSF for ensuring safety and security in the border districts of India by preventing encroachment and infiltration, and assured the force that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been on the job to mitigate the suffering of the jawans.

Shah was in North 24 Parganas district, where he inaugurated floating border outposts.

Addressing a public rally in Siliguri town of north Bengal later, the minister said, “The BJP will not rest till it uproots the tyrannical rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and restores democracy in West Bengal.”

He noted that soon, a political situation would emerge in the state wherein the local authorities would be “forced” to extend help due to public pressure.

“The BJP will continue to fight against the ‘cut-money’ culture (extortion), corruption and political violence in the state,” he said at the rally.

Shah accused the ruling TMC of “spreading canards” about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said the law would be implemented once the Covid pandemic ended.

“I want to thank the people of north Bengal for raising BJP’s tally in the Bengal Assembly to 77 from three. The BJP won’t rest till it uprooted the TMC’s tyrannical rule,” he said.

“We had hoped that Mamata Banerjee would rectify herself after being voted to power for the third time. We waited for an entire year for her to rectify herself, but she didn’t change,” Shah said.

#amit shah #CAA #mamata banerjee #west bengal