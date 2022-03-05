‘Logistics problems’, DefExpo postponed

New Delhi, March 4
The Defence Expo 2022, which was proposed to be held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar from March 10-14, has been postponed due to “logistics problems being experienced by participants”, the Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
The announcement comes at a time when the Russia-Ukraine conflict is escalating and multiple reasons could be the trigger point for the postponement, the ministry said, adding the new dates would be announced “in due course”.
Some 250 MoUs were expected to be signed at the five-day event. More than 50 delegations were expected to arrive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the DefExpo. —
