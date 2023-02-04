Logjam persists in Parliament over Adani issue, both Houses adjourned

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

Logjam in Parliament continued for the second straight day on Friday as proceedings in both the Houses were adjourned till next Monday without transacting any substantial business amid Opposition members creating ruckus demanding a discussion and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered fall of Adani Group’s stocks in the capital market.

Investigation must, says Jairam Only an independent probe will save LIC, SBI & others forced by PM to invest in Adani Group. Jairam Ramesh

The Parliament was adjourned in a similar manner yesterday due to which no business could be transacted. Soon after the Rajya Sabha met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the 15 adjournment notices filed by members of various Opposition parties to discuss the issue relating to allegations made against the Adani Group by US-based Hindenburg.

Before adjourning Rajya Sabha proceedings in the morning, the chairman urged members to maintain order and allow the listed business to be taken up. He told that of the notices he received, six from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Syed Naseer Hussain, Pramod Tiwari, Kumar Ketkar, Amee Yajnik and Neeraj Dangi were identical. The notices from John Brittas, AA Raheem, V Sivadasan and Tiruchi Siva were also identical. The other notices were from K Keshava Rao, Elamaram Kareem, Sanjay Singh, Santhosh Kumar P and Priyanka Chaturvedi, he noted.

Later, MP Tiruchi Siva raised a point that the notice filed by him on February 2 under Rule 267 was dismissed on the ground that it was not in order. “Kindly enlighten me on the lacuna enabling me to rectify in the future,” he said.

Responding to it, Dhankhar said, “Members may go through Rule 267 and the ruling of the chair on December 8. If there is still any doubt, kindly spare time to see me in my chamber during lunch recess. You will be feasted with food of your choice.”

In Lok Sabha too, Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion and a joint parliamentary committee probe in the Adani matter, which led to two adjournments. Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to stop their protests and participate in the discussions. But an unrelenting Opposition continued its protest, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm. After the House met for the second time, Opposition members continued with their demand leading to the adjournment of the House for the day.

Earlier, a strategy meeting of the leaders of 16 Opposition parties was held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. They included the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), RJD, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, NCP, NC, the IUML, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), Kerala Congress (Thomas) and RSP.

#gautam adani