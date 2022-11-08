Logo, website of India's G20 presidency to reflect its overarching priorities: MEA

New Delhi, November 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency on Tuesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.
It said the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency would reflect the country's "message and overarching priorities" to the world.
India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from current chair Indonesia on December 1.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.
It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union .
"The prime minister will unveil the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency on November 8 at 4.30 pm via video-conferencing," the MEA said.
The G20 summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16 and Modi is set to be among the top leaders attending it.
"Guided by the vision of the prime minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage," the MEA said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...