Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protest over Manipur issue

New Delhi, August 2
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday as Opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue, even as Speaker Om Birla, upset at the repeated disruptions in the House, skipped the proceedings.
As the House assembled for the post-lunch session, the Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House and raised slogans demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.
BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, appealed to the Opposition members to maintain decorum as he asked ministers to lay parliamentary papers on the table of the House.
With the Opposition leaders refusing to budge, the Chair adjourned the proceedings for the day.
Lok Sabha was scheduled to take up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Wednesday.
Birla skipped the proceedings of the day as he is upset over the repeated disruptions in the House, according to Parliament officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes
A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspe...
Nuh clashes: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech
Refuses to stop VHP's protest marches
Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Special Judge Vikas Dhull reserves the order after hearing a...
One more African cheetah, Dhatri, dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh
Post-mortem being conducted to determine the cause of death