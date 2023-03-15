Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

PTI

New Delhi, March 15

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid slogan-shouting by opposition and treasury benches over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under attack" remark made in the UK.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2pm.

As soon as the House assembled, opposition members stormed into the Well holding placards and shouting slogans. They demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Members of the treasury benches also raised counter-slogans, demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remark made during an event in the UK. Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The remarks have triggered a political slugfest. The BJP has accused Gandhi of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, while the Congress has hit back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.

House proceedings have remained disrupted since resuming for the second leg of the budget session on Monday.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to return to their seats and allow the House to run.

"This House is meant for holding discussions and dialogues. Let's talk about policy and a have good discussion on issues related to public welfare. If we want people's welfare and consider this House a temple of democracy, I will request that at least don't comment on this House," Birla said.

"It is not right to comment, either inside (the House) or outside. Talk about issues and policy here. It is not right to bring placards like this here. I am warning. This is wrong," he said.

The Speaker's remarks came against the backdrop of Gandhi's allegations that the Opposition is not allowed to speak in the House and their microphones are turned off.

"Placards and sloganeering is never allowed in the House. Go back to your seats. I will give you adequate time to speak," Birla said.