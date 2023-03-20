Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

PTI

New Delhi, March 20

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2pm on Monday amid ruckus in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

As soon as the proceedings started, members of the treasury benches began raising the issue.

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, also began shouting slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to allow the House to function.

As the members refused to relent, Birla adjourned the proceedings.

Parliament's Budget session has been a washout since the beginning of its second part on March 13, with the BJP demanding an apology from Gandhi.