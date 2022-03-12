Lok Sabha bypolls on 5 seats in four states on April 12

Counting of votes will take place on April 16

Lok Sabha bypolls on 5 seats in four states on April 12

Photo for representation.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Bypoll in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal – which fell vacant following the incumbent representative Babul Supriyo quitting the Lok Sabha – will take place on April 12.

Same day bypoll will be also held to fill up vacancies in the assembly constituencies Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Kolhapur North in Maharashtra and Bochahan (SC) in Bihar.

According to a release issued by the ECI, gazette notification regarding the byelections will be published on March 17, last date of filing of nominations for the contest is March 24, scrutiny of the nomination will take place the following day and the last date of withdrawal of nomination is March 28.

Counting of votes will take place on April 16 and the election process will be completed by April 18.

Supriyo, Bollloywood singer turned politician, had won two consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha from Asansol as a BJP nominee. He joined West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and quit the Lok Sabha after he was dropped from the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bypoll in the assembly constituencies have been necessitated by the deaths of the representatives of these seats.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

3
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Hiraben in Gandhinagar; enjoys a meal with her

4
Punjab Election

Ex-CM, 5 ministers, BJP's 54, Cong's 30, SAD's 27 candidates lose security deposits in Punjab

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

6
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

7
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

8
Punjab Election

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

9
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

10
Amritsar

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Don't Miss

View All
India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

Top Stories

India-China commanders’ meet at LAC ends without resolution

India-China commanders’ meet at LAC ends without resolution

Agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic chan...

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

The new govt will be sworn in on March 16

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet governor

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

Says each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for the progr...

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

This has set in motion the administrative changes to be effe...

Congress Working Committee meet tomorrow to discuss poll debacles

Congress Working Committee to meet on Sunday to discuss poll debacle

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting to be hel...

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Amritsar: Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue letter of intent to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Chandigarh-Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Chandigarh: Education Department warns of action against minority schools

Chandigarh school seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

LIT Chairman resigns

Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Ludhiana: Man shoots self, critical

Beant Singh's grandson Gurkirat Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, Rajindra Hospital doctors told

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit in Patiala district

Patiala district no more a Congress bastion

Release pension on time, demands Punjabi University panel

4 of thieves’ gang held