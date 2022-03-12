Lok Sabha bypolls on 5 seats in four states on April 12

New Delhi, March 12
Bypoll in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal – which fell vacant following the incumbent representative Babul Supriyo quitting the Lok Sabha – will take place on April 12.
Same day bypoll will be also held to fill up vacancies in the assembly constituencies Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Kolhapur North in Maharashtra and Bochahan (SC) in Bihar.
According to a release issued by the ECI, gazette notification regarding the byelections will be published on March 17, last date of filing of nominations for the contest is March 24, scrutiny of the nomination will take place the following day and the last date of withdrawal of nomination is March 28.
Counting of votes will take place on April 16 and the election process will be completed by April 18.
Supriyo, Bollloywood singer turned politician, had won two consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha from Asansol as a BJP nominee. He joined West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and quit the Lok Sabha after he was dropped from the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Bypoll in the assembly constituencies have been necessitated by the deaths of the representatives of these seats.
