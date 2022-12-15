Lok Sabha clears Bill to grant ST status to Narikoravan, Kurivikkaran communities in Tamil Nadu

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 15

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in Tamil Nadu and also discussed another legislation to include the Hatti community of Himachal Pradesh in the ST list

In his reply, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said the population of Tamil Nadu was around 7.21 crore, of which the communities comprise around 27,000. The Bill proved that the intention of government was not vote-bank politics but was based on the principle of ‘antodaya’, he said.

Munda said that under the Narendra Modi Government, tribes across India were getting justice and their long-pending demands were being addressed. “These tribes had been ignored since Independence. The Centre wants that they should get justice,” Munda said.

During the debate, Opposition members tried to attract the attention of the government on matters pertaining to individual states. Some also demanded a comprehensive law instead of a “piecemeal” approach by the Centre.

Notably, Munda today also moved a Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, to include the Hatti community in Himachal Pradesh in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Some Opposition members rejected the argument that tribals who have adopted other religions should not get reservation.