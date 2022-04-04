Lok Sabha clears Criminal Procedure Bill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

The Lok Sabha today cleared the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the legislation aimed at “strengthening law and order and national security” should not be seen in “isolation”.

It takes care of the human rights of crores of law-abiding citizens of India, which was a “priority” for the government”, Shah said.

“Those giving the plea of human rights should also think about the human rights of victims. Don’t they have human rights? You are worried about human rights of rapists… those who are looting others… committing heinous crimes.

“Those citing the human rights of criminals should also think about the human rights of victims. There are two angles on human rights, I am more worried about human rights of those who are innocent and victims, they should be a priority,” Shah said taking on Opposition members who questioned the Modi government on the “draconian” law “violating human rights and right to privacy” and “database being misused”.

“We cannot further delay making the country secure,” Shah said.

Several Opposition members had asked the government to send the Bill to a standing committee for wider consultation while raising concerns over “right to privacy'' and the database being misused.

Congress member Manish Tewari said the legislation was against the spirit of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution dealing with human rights and with civil liberties. “The Bill would pave the way for India to become a surveillance state,” he said.

Dayanadhi Maran (DMK) said the Bill was “anti-people and against the spirit of federalism”. Trinamool member Mahua Moitra said the law had fewer safeguards than the law enacted by British colonisers.