Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

Aditi Tandon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night chaired a nearly five hour long huddle of the BJP top brass to discuss organisational and government changes, narrative focus and strategy and tools for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The meeting at the official residence of PM here was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, party general secretary organisation BL Santosh, union home minister Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

It is learnt that apart from discussing the need for cabinet reshuffle and organisational revamp for greater vigour the leaders decided to divide the country into east, north and south clusters for micro management and specific focus.

PM has instructed ministers to focus on the deprived and poor sections and work on 100 per cent saturation of government schemes and benefits across clusters.

The meeting of the east cluster comprising northeastern states—Bengal and Odisha— will take place in Guwahati on July 6, north zone meeting—consisting of Delhi, JK, Himachal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat and Chandigarh— in Delhi on July 7 and south zone meeting— consisting of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, TN, Kerala and Karnataka— in Hyderabad on July 8.

The meetings will provide future strategies to leaders ahead of elections besides clarifying the big political narratives BJP will push.

PM has made it clear that his government will work on empowerment of the deprived rather than appeasement.

Ways to push the uniform civil code pitch will also be debated at BJP’s upcoming meetings.

Sources said cabinet and party reshuffle could happen in July.

