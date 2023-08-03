Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition on Manipur issue

New Delhi, August 3
Lok Sabha continued to witness disruptions on Thursday and the proceedings were adjourned till 2pm amid protests by opposition members on the Manipur issue.
Speaker Om Birla, who is learnt to be upset at the repeated disruptions of the House, did not chair the proceedings during Question Hour for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
Opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue. Some members were in the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said they wanted the Speaker to come to the House, saying he is "our custodian".
BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, told Chowdhury that his message would be conveyed to the Speaker in the right manner.
Birla is learnt to be upset at the repeated disruptions in the House and is staying away from the proceedings.
During Question Hour, two questions and supplementaries were taken up.
Agrawal requested the protesting members to go back to their seats and said Question Hour should be allowed to continue.
However, as the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than 20 minutes till 2pm.
Protests on Manipur violence have been disrupting Parliamentary proceedings since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours
139 arrests made so far; 3 SITs headed by area DSPs are inve...
Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...
17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley
Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...
Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque
The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and ...
Body of minor girl recovered from brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara; locals allege rape and murder
Locals allege that the girl was raped before she was thrown ...