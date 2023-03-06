Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case

Bengaluru, March 6

The Karnataka Lokayukta is likely to issue a lookout notice against accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is absconding after his government official son was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh as bribe, sources said on Monday.

According to sources in Lokayukta, they have learnt that Virupakshappa is planning to escape to a foreign country to prevent his arrest. The lookout notice will be sent to all airports in the country.

Sources said that at this juncture, when the elections are nearing in Karnataka, the arrest of a BJP MLA will be an embarrassment to the party. The accused MLA, who has gone absconding after the arrest of his son Prashanth Madal, is trying to obtain anticipatory bail from the court.

Once the lookout notice is issued, the accused can't leave the country without the approval of the police and the court. The Lokayukta has formed seven teams for the arrest of the accused MLA. IANS