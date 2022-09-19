Lokayukta police book Yediyurappa in graft case

PTI

Bengaluru, September 18

The Lokayukta police in Karnataka have registered a case against former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, his son BY Vijayendra, BJP state vice president, his grandson in connection with a corruption case following a special court direction.

The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) apartments at Konadasapura in Bidarahalli in the city. It is alleged that the accused took kickbacks from a builder, which were routed through shell companies owned by them, when Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister from 2019 to 2021. The then BDA commissioner has also been booked by the police

The FIR was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal on a complaint by a social activist TJ Abraham, alleging that the accused obtained bribes in return for granting BDA contracts.