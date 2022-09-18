Bengaluru, September 18
The Lokayukta police in Karnataka have registered a case against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and several members of his family in connection with a corruption case.
The case was registered on Friday following a special court direction to the Lokayukta police to book the senior BJP leader and his kin, including his son B Y Vijayendra, who is the state vice-president of the BJP, his grandson and the then Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner.
The FIR was registered under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal on a complaint by a social activist T J Abraham, alleging that the accused obtained bribes in return for granting BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) contracts.
The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of BDA apartments at Konadasapura in Bidarahalli in the city. It is alleged that the accused took kickbacks from a builder, which were routed through shell companies owned by them, when Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister from 2019 to 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos
No objectionable videos found with the accused so far: Mohal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours
Kejriwal assures strict action against guilty; Punjab School...
Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges
The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of...
'Pathological liar': Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his criticism of previous govts on Cheetah reintroduction
Modi had made the remarks after releasing three of the eight...
Sonali Phogat death case: CBI, forensic officials reach nightclub ‘Curlies’ for investigation
The actor and BJP leader was allegedly drugged at the nightc...