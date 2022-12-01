Chaos, long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes; check-ins, other operations hit

IANS
Mumbai, December 1
Chaos prevailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMA) here after a computer system failure that hit check-ins and other operations for all airlines on Thursday, sources said.
Massive crowds of passengers were seen sitting or moving around in the Terminal 2 due to the systems glitch, the exact details of which are not yet clear.
However, officials said the issue is being rectified and the systems are likely to be made operational soon, though no statement has been issued in this matter yet.
System crash at #MumbaiAirport @airindiain #allairlines Crazy crowd and long queues. Expect delayed flights and more… pic.twitter.com/3ImGgmjUYy— Kiwi (@kiwitwees) December 1, 2022
Meanwhile, harried passengers took to social media to vent their ire at the delays, the overcrowding and even advised other passengers to reach the airport well in time to avoid missing flights, etc.
