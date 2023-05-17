 Look at EU regulations, Jaishankar responds to call for action against India on Russian crude oil : The Tribune India

EU foreign and security policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that Brussels was aware that Indian refiners are buying large volumes of Russian crude oil and processing it into fuels for sale in Europe

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other delegates during the 1st India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. PTI



New Delhi, May 17

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has virtually disapproved of EU foreign and security policy chief Josep Borrell’s call for a crackdown on India for reselling Russian crude oil into Europe as refined fuel ignoring western sanctions against Moscow.

Borrell said on Tuesday that Brussels was aware that Indian refiners are buying large volumes of Russian crude oil and processing it into fuels for sale in Europe.

He told The Financial Times that the EU should act to stop it.

“If diesel or gasoline is entering Europe...coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures,” Borrell, the EU High Representative, said.

His comments came ahead of a meeting with Jaishankar in Brussels.

Responding to a question at a media briefing on Borrell’s comments, Jaishankar suggested that the exports don’t violate any regulations of the European Union.

The External Affairs Minister also suggested that Borrell should look at the EU Council Regulation 833/2014.

The regulation was aimed at dealing with issues relating to ban on the import of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia.

“I really don’t see the basis for your question because my understanding of the (European) Council regulations is that if Russian crude is substantially transformed in a third country, then it’s not treated as Russian any more,” Jaishankar said.

“I would urge you to look at Council regulation 833/2014,” he added.

In the last few months, India has become a leading importer of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet in the West over the procurement in view of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India’s economic engagement with Russia has been on a major upswing in the last one year, largely due to its procurement of discounted Russian oil.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been pushing for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

On Tuesday, Borrell and Jaishankar held talks in the margins of the first EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

A readout by the EU said Borrell commended the work of India as current G20 President, and efforts in this capacity to also address the diverse interests of countries outside the grouping.

“High Representative Borrell reiterated to Minister Jaishankar the EU’s unwavering resolve to support Ukraine, including its efforts to secure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter,” it said.

“He also recalled the EU’s commitment to continue addressing the global consequences of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, focusing on food security,” the EU statement said.

It said Borrell asked Jaishankar for India to support Ukraine’s peace initiative, and to urge Russia to agree on the crucial extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Jaishankar along with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were in Brussels to attend the TTC.

The TTC is aimed at facilitating exchange of critical technologies relating to an array of domains including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and cybersecurity.

The TTC with India is the European Union’s second such technology partnership after the first one with the US that was firmed up in June 2021.

