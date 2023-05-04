Look at farm subsidies with open mind: Finance Minister to WTO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

India on Wednesday articulated its concerns with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) with regard to farm subsidies at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank being held in Incheon, South Korea.

Speaking at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Governor’s seminar on ‘Policies to support Asia’s rebound’, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wanted the WTO to look at the issue of farm subsidies with an “open mind” as it impacts the food security needs of emerging economies in the backdrop of the Covid pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.