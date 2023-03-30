 Lalit Modi says will take Rahul Gandhi to court over 'fugitive jibe' : The Tribune India

Lalit Modi



Mumbai, March 30

IPL founder and ex-chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday in a series of acerbic tweets lashed out at Rahul Gandhi stating that he will take the Congress leader to court in the United Kingdom over allegations made by the "bag men" of the disqualified MP that he is a "fugitive of justice".

Rahul Gandhi earlier on March 23 was convicted by a Surat disctrict court and sentenced to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

In a series of tweets, Lalit Modi wrote that the opposition leaders are "either ill-informed or just vendetta prone" and he looks forward to Rahul Gandhi "make a complete fool of himself" in court.

"i see just about every Tom dick and gandhi associates again and again saying i ama fugitive of justice. why ?How?and when was i to date ever convicted of same. unlike #Papu aka @RahulGandhi now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all oposition leaders have nothing else to do so they too are either ill informed or just vendetta prone. i have decided to take the @RahulGandhi at least him to court in uk right away. i am sure he will have to come-up with some solid evidence. i look forward to seeing him make a complete #fool of himself. #rkdhawan #sitaramkesri #motilalvohra #satishsharna all bag men of #gandhi family. not to forget #naraindutttewari. how do u all have overseas assets.

In another tweet he tagged "mrkamalnath" and wrote, "i can send addresses and photos etc. lets not fool the people of india who are the real crooks. #Gandhifamily who have made it as if they the entitled ones to rule our country. yes i will return as soon as u pass stringent liable laws." "not even a penny to date has been proven i took in last 15 years. but what is clearly proven i created the greatest #sporting event in this world that has generated close to 100 billion dollars. let not 1 one #congress leader forget that from early 1950's the #modi-family has done more for them and our country then they can ever imagine. i too have done more then can ever dream of doing. so keep barking scam tainted looters of india like the very own Gandhi family," the embattled IPL founder tweeted.

Lalit Modi is the man who is credited for conceptualising IPL and under his tenure, the second edition was played in South Africa due to Lok Sabha Elections in 2009.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2023 tournament is set to begin on March 31 with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat disctrict court and sentenced to two years imprisonment in the defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka. After being convicted by the court, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha The BJP and Congress have been trading charges against each other stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that Rahul Gandhi was "deliberately disqualified".

