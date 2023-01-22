Lopsided: 302 citizens slam film in open letter

New Delhi, January 21
Over 300 citizens, among them retired judges and bureaucrats, on Saturday slammed the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as “delusional”, saying it reeked of “colonial mindset” and was “mind-numbingly unsubstantiated”.
“This documentary is not a neutral critique. It is not about exercising creative freedom and it is not even about a divergent, anti-establishment point of view. It is in fact a visibly motivated chargesheet against our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot. We cannot allow just about anyone to run amok with their deliberate bias, their vacuous reasoning hiding behind phrases like ‘it was widely reported’ or that ‘there were pretty credible reports’,” the 302 signatories said in an open letter which they presented for anyone to sign. The letter, signed by Sanjeev Tripathi, a former R&AW chief, Bhaswati Mukherjee, a former ambassador, and over 300 others, says the BBC series was based on “delusional and evidently lopsided reporting”.
“The series also presumes to question the very basis of the 75-year-old edifice of India’s existence as an independent, democratic nation, a nation which functions according to the will of the people of India,” it says. The signatories termed the entire documentary colonial in approach.
Recalling the 452-page Supreme Court judgment that upheld the closure report of the SIT formed to probe the riots, the letter attributes the documentary’s bias in the fact that it completely ignores the SC verdict. The letter, signatories said, was the start of a signature campaign on the issue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway