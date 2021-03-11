Loudspeaker row: MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked

PTI

Aurangabad, May 3

The police on Tuesday registered a case against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, days after he called for “silencing” loudspeakers atop mosques from May 4, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said the Aurangabad Police Commissioner would take appropriate legal action against Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers on mosques. The police registered a case against Thackeray under Sections 153, 116 and 117 of the IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters.

The organisers of Thackeray’s rally were also booked, the official said.

In the Aurangabad rally on May 1, Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief’s deadline.

After the case was filed, MNS Thane district president Avinash Jadhav criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue.

Jadhav claimed it was (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray who had first demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but his son (CM Uddhav Thackeray) had booked Raj Thackeray for the same.

