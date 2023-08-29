Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

New Delhi, August 29
The government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the cheaper LPG promise of the Congress in upcoming assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh.
A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in New Delhi currently. It will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday.
सिलेण्डर सस्ता हुआ फिर एक बार,— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2023
राखी पर बहनों को मोदी सरकार का उपहार।
*देश के सभी उपभोक्ताओं के लिए गैस सिलेण्डर Rs 200 सस्ता* pic.twitter.com/JJ0lOLw6de
For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.
Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households.
Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores.
