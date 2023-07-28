LS passes Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill

Lok Sabha passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 that seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences by amending 183 provisions in 42 Acts. The proposed Bill aims to convert several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments.

Poor material used for roads, says panel

The Standing Committee on Rural Development — in its 32nd report on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana — has highlighted ‘poor road material’ in the construction of roads. At many places, roads couldn’t withstand the rigours of weather and traffic volume even for one season.

No Metro project for Chandigarh: Government

The government has replied in negative to a question on whether the Tricity Metro Project in Chandigarh has been approved. “The UT Administration has informed that they have, so far, not prepared alternative analysis report and detailed project report of the Tricity Metro Project,” Kaushal Kishore, MoS, informed the Lok Sabha.

28 IAF airports identified for UDAN scheme

Twenty-eight airports/heliports of the Indian Air Force have been identified for operation under the UDAN scheme. Out of this, flight operations from 16 airports, namely, Passighat, Jorhat, Tezpur, Darbhanga, Jamnagar, Bidar, Gwalior, Adampur, Bathinda, Pathankot, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Hindon have commenced.

ISRO earned Rs 3.7K cr via launch service

Starting from May 1999 till June 2023, a total of 425 foreign satellites have been successfully launched on commercial basis by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Through launching of the foreign satellites, ISRO has earned foreign exchange revenue of over Rs 3,751 crore.

#Lok Sabha