Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

New Delhi, September 28

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) has been appointed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will also function as the Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. The posts had been vacant since Gen Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in December last year.

In June, law was amended to allow serving/retd 3-star officer under 62 to be eligible for post

The government order which came this evening, however, did not mention General Chauhan’s tenure. It simply said he would be the CDS and Secretary, DMA, “until further orders”.

In June, the government had amended the law to allow any serving or retired three-star officer under the age of 62 to be eligible for the post of CDS. General Chauhan retired at the age of 60 as the Eastern Command chief in May 2021.

Born on May 18, 1961, General Chauhan was commissioned into the 6th Battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles Regiment in 1981. His family hails from Uttarakhand.

General Chauhan has served as the Eastern Command chief, Director General of Military Operations and commanded the 3 Corps based at Dimapur.

He has had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir. As a Maj General, he commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramulla sector.

General Chauhan has also served on a United Nations mission to Angola.

The government’s notification on the amended law had stated that the tenure of the CDS could, as per requirements, go up to a maximum age of 65 years. The chiefs of the three forces retire at 62 years of age. The amended laws meant that the CDS need not be a serving Chief of the Army, IAF or the Navy.

The CDS is responsible for the joint planning for procurement, training and staffing for the three services. He is required to facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about joint efforts in operations through establishment of theatre commands.

The Department of Military Affairs will be looking after the work of the armed forces as well as the Territorial Army.

