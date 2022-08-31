Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who led operations during stand-off with China, retires

Chandigarh, August 31
Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who had commanded the Leh-based 14 Corps during the volatile stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in 2020, hung up his boots today.
His last appointment was Commandant, Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Lt Gen VK Mishra will take over the reigns of the academy from him.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Harinder belongs to the Maratha Light Infantry and has, during a career spanning about 40 years, tenanted important command, staff and instructional appointments.
While overseeing the Army’s operations in Ladakh as the corps commander, he was also closely involved in talks with the Chinese for the disengagement of troops and de-escalation along the LAC.
A former services hockey player, he has commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in active counter-terrorist operations in the Kupwara sector and later commanded two brigades, including the United Nations Multi-national Brigade in Eastern Congo.
An international graduate fellow of Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, Hawaii, USA, he has held two fellowships at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, besides publishing several monographs, papers and write-ups in international and national journals.
