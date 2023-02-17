Lt Gen MVS Kumar is new Army Vice Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The government has approved three major appointments in the Army. Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar is the new Vice Chief of Army Staff, and the Central and South Western commands – one facing China and the other Pakistan – have got new commanders.

Lt General Kumar replaces Lt Gen BS Raju, who has been appointed as the Jaipur-headquartered South Western Command chief.

Lt Gen BS Raju, Lt Gen NSR Subramani to head South Western, Central Commands

Lt Gen NSR Subramani has been posted as the Central Command chief in Lucknow. He is at present serving as the Chief of Staff at the headquarters of the Northern Command in Udhampur.

The appointments will come into effect on March 1.

Lt General Kumar, an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, was commissioned into 1 Assam Regiment in June 1985. He has commanded 59 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, an Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division along the Line of Control.

Lt General Kumar has also commanded the highly active White Knight Corps. He has held the posts of Additional Director General Military Intelligence and Director General Military Intelligence at the Army Headquarters.

Lt Gen BS Raju was commissioned into the 11th Battalion of the Jat Regiment in December 1984. He later commanded his battalion during ‘Operation Parakram’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also holds the distinction of commanding the Uri Brigade along the Line of Control and Chinar Corps in the Kashmir valley.

Lt General Subramani was commissioned into 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in 1985. He commanded 16 Garhwal Rifles in a counter-insurgency area in Assam. He commanded an Infantry Brigade in Samba in J&K, and also the 17 Mountain Division during the India-China standoff in 2020. He commanded 2 Corps at Ambala.