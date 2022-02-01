Lt Gen Pande to take charge as Army Vice Chief today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

The Indian Army will get a new Vice Chief tomorrow, besides new Northern Army Command and Eastern Command chiefs.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Eastern Army Commander, is moving to the Army Headquarters as the new Vice Chief of the Army.

Lt Gen YK Joshi, the Northern Army Commander and one of the senior-most generals after the Army Chief, superannuated today. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will take over as the new Northern Army Commander. At present, he is the Deputy Chief of Army Staff.

Lieutenant General RP Kalita has been appointed as the new Eastern Army Command chief in Kolkata.

Lt Gen Joshi, who retired today, is one of heroes of the Kargil conflict. Then a Lt Col, he was commanding the 13 battalion of the J&K Rifles. The battalion captured Point 5140, that is at a height of 16,863 ft and the highest occupied point on the Tololing ridge facing Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan.

