Lt Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju new Army Vice Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju, the Director General Military Operations, will take over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on Sunday. An alumnus of Sainik School, Bijapur, and the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Raju was commissioned into the Jat Regiment on December 15, 1984. In his career spanning 38 years, he had commanded his battalion during Operation Parakram in the Western Theatre. He also commanded the Uri brigade along the Line of Control (LoC) and a counter-insurgency force in 15 Corps based out of Srinagar.

The General also served as the Commandant of the Indian Military training team in Bhutan. He is a qualified helicopter pilot having carried out operational flying in Somalia as part of a mission of the United Nations.

#indian army