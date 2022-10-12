LTC facility to visit J&K, Northeast extended by two more years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

The government today extended by two more years, till September 25, 2024, the facility that allows its employees to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Northeast while availing the leave travel concession (LTC).

The eligible central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to-and-fro journeys, besides paid leave when they avail the LTC, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in the order.

The scheme allowing government servants to travel by air to the Northeast, UTs of J&K, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands is extended for a further period of two years — from September 26, 2022, to September 25, 2024, it said.