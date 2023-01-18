Lucknow police searching for couple romancing on two-wheeler after video goes viral

Lucknow, January 18
The Lucknow police are now frantically searching for a young couple, seen romancing on a moving two-wheeler in the busy Hazratganj area, police said.
The video, apparently taken from a vehicle moving behind the couple, has gone viral on social media.
As soon as the video went viral, the police started investigating the footage.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, confirmed that the video is from Lucknow and was taken in the Hazratganj area.
Two police teams have been deployed to look for the couple.
The police are also checking the CCTV footage from nearby cameras to nab the two.
The police said action would be taken against the couple under the Motor Vehicles Act and also for spreading obscenity.
"The behaviour of the couple not only transcends the boundaries of decency and social behaviour but is also an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act," said a senior police official. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm
Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY C...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it
Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...
Magisterial probe ordered into Sidhra encounter in Jammu
Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra, has been appoi...