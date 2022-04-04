Lucky Ali says 'halal' products not for anybody outside of Islam

Ali's comments come days after BJP national general secretary likened halal with ‘economic jehad’

Lucky Ali says 'halal' products not for anybody outside of Islam

Lucky Ali

PTI

Mumbai, April 4

Amid a call from some right-wing groups to boycott 'halal' meat, singer Lucky Ali on Monday took to Facebook to explain the meaning of the term to his fans and followers.

Ali's comments come days after BJP national general secretary C T Ravi likened halal with "economic jehad".

The singer-songwriter, known for songs like "Oh Sanam" and "Ik Pal Ka Jeena", said the concept of 'halal' applies only to the people practising the Islamic faith.

"Dearly Beloved Indian brothers and sisters hope you're all well... I wanted to explain something to you..." he began his note.

"... 'halal' is definitely not for anybody outside of Islam. It's just that any Muslim will not buy any product just like their Jewish relatives who understand Halal as being similar to Kosher and will not buy any product until and unless it's certified that the ingredients within a product are according to his or her consumable limitations.." Ali, 63, wrote.

While 'halal' is an Arabic word that translates to "permissible" in English, 'kosher' is a term used for food prepared according to the rules of Jewish law.

The singer, son of renowned actor-comic Mehmood, said in order to sell their products to everyone "including Muslim and Jewish populations", the companies will have to label the commodity as 'halal' certified or 'kosher' certified.

"... otherwise Muslims and Jews would just not buy from them..." he added.

If the brands choose to remove the word 'halal' from their product labels, Ali said, the move is bound to hamper the sales.

"... but if the people are so bothered by the word 'halal' they should just remove it from their counters but one can't foresee whether the sales would be the same as they were used to," the singer said, asking for the understanding of the readers.

On March 31, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the government has a limited role to play on the issue pertaining to 'halal', which is left to the wisdom of people.

Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows".

Recently some right-wing groups gave a call to boycott 'halal meat', ahead of 'varshadodaku', the day after Ugadi when many communities in the state have a non-vegetarian feast. Ugadi, which is the Hindu New Year festival, was observed on April 2.

This call comes close on the heels of ban on Muslim vendors around temples during the Hindu religious fairs in parts of Karnataka.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

'No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now'

2
Haryana

Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session

3
Trending

'Aapne ghabrana nahi hai': Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Pakistan's no-confidence motion trends on Twitter

4
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

5
Haryana

17-year-old girl commits suicide after gang-rape in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, 1 arrested

6
World

Six dead, 10 injured in early-morning shooting in US

7
Punjab

ED files chargesheet against Punjab ex-CM's nephew in sand mining case

8
Punjab

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

9
World

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM Imran Khan subject to court orders: Pakistan's Supreme Court

10
Trending

Objects falling from sky? Iron ring, cylinder-like thing found in 2 villages in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Lakhimpur: Supreme Court questions detailed examination of evidence, reserves order on bail cancellation plea

Lakhimpur: Supreme Court questions detailed examination of evidence, reserves order on bail cancellation plea

Senior advocate Dushayant Dave and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, ...

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid opposition protest over price rise

Venkaiah Naidu turns down demand for discussing Punjab resolution on Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Imran Khan to continue working as chief executive until caretaker Prime Minister appointed

The Cabinet Division also issues a notification to dissolve ...

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resign with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time

HDFC to merge with HDFC Bank in largest merger ever

HDFC to merge with HDFC Bank in largest merger ever

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 2...

Cities

View All

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

Walkie-talkies to help sewadars in enhancing vigil at Golden Temple

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

No floor-wise nod to building plans in city

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Open House: Do you think the decision to resume flights was taken in the best interest of citizens?

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court