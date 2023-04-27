Lufthansa to operate new flights to India

New Delhi, April 27
European airline major Lufthansa is set to expand its operations in India with the launch of flights from Munich to Bangalore and from Frankfurt to Hyderabad this year.
Indian market is “very very important” for the Lufthansa Group, Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board Global Markets & Network said on Thursday.
The flights on the Munich-Bangalore route will be operational three times a week and the first flight will be on November 3.
On the Frankfurt-Hyderabad route, the flights will commence in the coming winter.
At a briefing here, Harry Hohmeister said there is a lot of competition in India.
“The expansion underlines Lufthansa’s long-term vision to strengthen its footprint in the Indian market by catering to the growing population of young working professionals,” it said in a release.
Lufthansa Group operates more than 50 weekly services to India.
