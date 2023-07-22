Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody

ANI

Ahmedabad, July 22

A Gujarat court on Friday sent Tathya Patel, the driver who allegedly crushed nine people to death by his speeding luxury car on the ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad, to judicial remand till Sunday.

The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The accident took place at around 1 am at the ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway on Thursday morning.

According to police, nine people were crushed to death when a speeding car hit a crowd gathered there following an accident between another vehicle and a truck.

Earlier on Thursday, after the arrest, Gujarat Police brought accused Tathya Patel and his father to the crime spot where the accident occurred.

In the video, the accused was seen apologising with folded hands after being brought to the spot.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday held a high-level meeting following the tragic accident and instructed officials to take strict action against the accused.

In the high-level meeting, it was decided that the case would be heard on a priority basis and the charge sheet will be presented within a week. The case will be tried in the fast-track court by appointing a special public prosecutor, said the official statement.

#Gujarat