M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi, September 23
M Srinivas, Dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad, has been appointed the director of AIIMS-Delhi, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.
The order, dated September 9, said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the appointment of Dr Srinivas to the post of Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
The appointment is "for a period of five years wef the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest".
"Ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr Randeep Guleria as Director AIIMS, New Delhi wef March 25, 2022 for six months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier," it stated further.
Dr Guleria's second extended tenure as the Director of AIIMS-Delhi is scheduled to end on September 23.
Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Paediatric Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.
