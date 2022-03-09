MacGregor medal for 4 from armed forces

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

Four from the armed forces were today awarded the prestigious United Services Institution (USI) MacGregor Memorial Medal for extreme adventure activities that will help in military operations.

Two are from the Army and one each from Navy and Indian Air Force have been awarded. Army Chief Gen MM Naravane gave away the awards at a ceremony at the USI, India’s oldest tri-service think tank established in 1870.

Maj Ajay Kumar Singh from Para Special Forces led a 1,660-km ARMEX 21 (ski expedition) from Karakoram in Ladakh to Uttarakhand across 26 rugged passes above 18,000 ft in “the great Himalayas” for 119 days during winters.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief EA (P), of the Indian Navy, participated in La Ultra 111 km, toughest race, including crossing of Khardungla Pass (17,982 ft).

Naib Subedar Sanjeev Kumar created a new world record in powered harness hang glider by staying aloft for eight hours and 43 minutes across a distance of 465.33 km.

MWO Anshu Kumar Tiwari of the IAF was tasked to check feasibility of parachute landing at Khardungla Pass to demonstrate the airborne capability. He jumped from 24,000 ft establishing operational validity of this critical parachute system. —

#indian air force #indian army #indian defence #indian navy