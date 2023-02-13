Madani's remarks spark row, seers walk out

New Delhi: Seers on Sunday walked out over Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani's remarks that “Om and Allah are the same God worshipped by Manu”. PTI
Now, Delhi mayoral election on Feb 16
New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has given nod to call the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for mayoral poll. PTI
Former judge to be next Bangladesh President
New Delhi: Ex-judge Md Shahabuddin Chuppu is set to be-come Bangladesh President.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...