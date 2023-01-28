Made-in-India military assets showcased

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

India’s military prowess backed by indigenous weapons marked the Republic Day parade in the Capital on Thursday. The parade showcased the cultural heritage and celebrated the role of women in almost every sphere of life.

Row over def secy’s ‘hands in pocket’ Several retired soldiers on Friday tweeted videos of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane standing with hands in his pocket alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the three Service Chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff at the National War Memorial during the Republic Day function in the Capital. TNS

Army’s Daredevils during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photos: Manas Ranjan Bhui

This year’s ceremonial parade saw many firsts — participation of Agniveers, women camel riders, who were part of the Border Security Force’s camel-mounted contingent, and a women pipe band from the Delhi Police.

“Nari shakti” (women empowerment) was predominantly the theme of the celebrations with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries joining people and the armed forces at the event.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the event. A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian armed forces also took part in the parade that started around 10.30 am and ended close to noon after a fly-past.

Fog cover reduced visibility over the Kartavya Path as people strained their eyes to watch aerial manoeuvres by a battery of 50 aircraft, including 45 from the Indian Air Force.

The fly-past included MiG-29, Su-30 MKI and Rafale fighters as well as C-130 Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster transport planes.

The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Nine Agniveers — six men and three women — were part of the Navy’s marching contingent during the celebrations. Two women Agniveers were also part of the Navy’s tableau, a senior official said.

The military assets which were displayed during the parade included Made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, officials said.

The main battle tank Arjun, the Nag Missile System and K-9 Vajra were also showcased.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased a tableau and equipment. The theme of the tableau was “Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats”.

Indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8x8 combat platform carried on a 70-tonne trailer, was displayed.