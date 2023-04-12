Madhya Pradesh achieved milestones in education sector without publicity: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

In a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while lauding the efforts made in the education sector in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday said the state’s ranking as per National Achievement Survey-2021 has gone up to fifth position from 17th earlier, and this accomplishment has come “without any noise, publicity and boasting”.

Addressing a programme organised by the Madhya Pradesh Government for training of newly appointed teachers, the Prime Minister in a virtual address said, “Rural children will be benefited the most by the appointment of such a large number of teachers. The MP Government has set a target of more than one lakh government recruitments this year.”

The PM further said, “In the field of education, Madhya Pradesh has taken a big leap from 17th to 5th position in the National Achievement Survey and this the state has achieved without creating any unnecessary noise and expenditure on publicity.”

Asking teachers to ensure that they make a place in the hearts of students, the PM said, “The education given by you will bring change not only in students, but also in society. You are a good teacher, but always keep your inner student alive.”

Noting that the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth in Madhya Pradesh is going on at a fast pace, Modi said, “Thousands of youths were recruited through employment fairs, in which more than 22 thousand were recruited for the post of teachers. Congratulations to all the teachers for taking up the teaching work.”

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It is the duty of the teacher to give three qualities to the children – knowledge, skills and values of citizenship.”

PM Modi has made it very clear that the New Education Policy (NEP) is intended to impart skill development from Class 6 itself, Chouhan said .

“If children have to be educated and to be instilled with cultural values, then first you have to change yourself. You can teach children by your actions, not by words. You have got the opportunity to make others’ lives meaningful by becoming a teacher,” Chouhan said.