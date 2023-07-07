Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wash feet of pee victim

Tribune News Service

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the feet of Dashmat Rawat, a tribal urinated upon by a man said to be associated with the BJP in Sidhi district, in Bhopal on Thursday. PTI

Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation is scheduled to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission at 2.35 pm on July 14. The lander is expected to soft-land on the Moon on August 23 or 24. tns

Aurangzeb Lane renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Lane

new delhi: The Aurangzeb Lane in the Lutyens’ Delhi has been renamed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. The rechristened lane connects Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road in central Delhi. PTI

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch, says Mandaviya

new delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said the National Exit Test (NeXt), proposed by the NMC, will not happen this year, thus exempting the 2019 MBBS batch from it.