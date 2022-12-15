Madhya Pradesh Home Minister objects to Deepika’s costumes in ‘Pathan’

New Delhi, December 14
Action thriller and Shahrukh Khan-starrer "Pathan" is set for trouble in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh with the state Home Minister in Wednesday terming costumes of lead artiste Deepika Padukone "highly objectionable".
"The song is a result of a polluted mindset. I would request for the scenes to be fixed or we will have to consider whether this film should be screened in MP or not," Narottam Mishra said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...