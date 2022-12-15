Madhya Pradesh Home Minister objects to Deepika’s costumes in ‘Pathan’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

Action thriller and Shahrukh Khan-starrer "Pathan" is set for trouble in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh with the state Home Minister in Wednesday terming costumes of lead artiste Deepika Padukone "highly objectionable".

"The song is a result of a polluted mindset. I would request for the scenes to be fixed or we will have to consider whether this film should be screened in MP or not," Narottam Mishra said.