Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister’s daughter-in-law commits suicide

PTI

Shajapur, May 11

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar’s daughter-in-law allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Shajapur district, an official said.

“Savita Parmar (22), the wife of Devraj Parmar, took the extreme step by hanging herself around 9 pm on Tuesday at her home in Pochaner village,” Avantipur Badodia police station in-charge Pradeep Vaskale said on Wednesday.

The reason behind the extreme step was not clear, he said.

After an autopsy on Wednesday morning, the woman’s last rites were performed in the Pochaner village, the official said.

BJP’s Shajapur district media in-charge Vijay Joshi expressed condolence on the demise of Inder Singh Parmar’s daughter-in-law.