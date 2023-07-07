Madras HC annuls LS election of ex-CM's son

PTI

Chennai, July 6

The Madras High Court on Thursday declared as “null and void” the 2019 election of expelled AIADMK member OP Ravindhranath from Tamil Nadu’s Theni parliamentary constituency while allowing an election petition filed against him.

Ravindhranath is the son of deposed AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam. Justice SS Sundar gave the ruling on a petition filed by one P Milany from Theni. According to advocate V Arun, counsel for Milany, the petitioner contended that Ravindhranath, while filing his nomination for the election, had suppressed various material, including the particulars of his movable and immovable assets and liabilities, and those of his family members.

The suppression of facts materially affected the election, the lawyer said. “The returning officer, who was supposed to consider the objection on the date of scrutiny of nomination, failed to do that and accepted the nomination without an explanation or correction. As a consequence, this court holds that the nomination of 3rd respondent has been improperly accepted by the returning officer,” the court said. The counsel appearing for Ravindhranath argued that the suppression had not materially affected the result of the election.