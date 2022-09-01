Madrasa demolished in Assam over terror links

ANI

Bongaigaon (Assam), Aug 31

The authorities today demolished a madrasa in Bongaigaon district after allegations that its premises were being used for terror activities.

Several bulldozers were seen demolishing Markazul MaArif Quariayana Madrasa located at Kabaitary Part IV village, which falls under the Jogighopa police station. The Bongaigaon district administration deployed security personnel in force in the area.

This is the third madrasa to be razed by the Assam Government following the arrest of 37 persons, including an imam and madrasa teachers, on charges of being linked to terror outfits Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).