Madrasa demolished in Assam over terror links

Bongaigaon (Assam), Aug 31
The authorities today demolished a madrasa in Bongaigaon district after allegations that its premises were being used for terror activities.
Several bulldozers were seen demolishing Markazul MaArif Quariayana Madrasa located at Kabaitary Part IV village, which falls under the Jogighopa police station. The Bongaigaon district administration deployed security personnel in force in the area.
This is the third madrasa to be razed by the Assam Government following the arrest of 37 persons, including an imam and madrasa teachers, on charges of being linked to terror outfits Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...