Mafia dons of Uttar Pradesh--How Purvanchal became ‘garh’ of organised crime?

On Saturday gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf were killed by three shooters identified as Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya and Lavlesh Tiwari.

Apparently, the interrogation revealed intent to acquire fame in the crime/mafia world as a reason behind the daring murder in front of live TV cameras.

The shooters also claimed to be fans of Lawrence Bishnoi, counted among the accused in the killing of Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala.

How far this is true remains to be established.

If this is the truth, it will seem that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “pledge” to eliminate crime and criminals from the state have not had much effect on those wanting to pursue a career in crime.

Media focus on Mukhtar Ansari

The eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are among the poorest regions in the state.Purvanchal is also infamous for ‘bahubalis’/gangsters/ mafia dons theregion produced in the past few decades.

After Atiq, the media focus is now on another major gangster-turned politician from the region—Mukhtar Ansari and brother Afzal Ansari. The MP-MLA court of Ghazipur will give order on cases against them on April 29, according to the reports.

The Ansari brothers are booked under the state's gangster act.

Like Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari remained a legislator in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly multiple times.Also, like Atiq, he has multiple criminal cases registered against him, including the 1996 abduction of coal industrialist Nandkishore Rungta and the murder of BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

Crime and politics in Purvanchal

Despite the discourse to end crime from the region since the times of Congress’ Vir Bahadur Singh, mafia dons continued to grow and prosper in Purvanchal regions — Faizabad, Gorakhpur, Basti Varanasi, Mau—with many also doing well for themselves in politics.

Social observers attribute the genesis of mafia dons in these parts to the failure of administration.

Times may have changed but the relevance of words like ‘varchaswa’ (dominance) and ‘sanrakshan’ (protection) in the caste-dominated badlands of UP remains the same, they say.

Politicians used local strongmen to get government and railway contracts and also votes. Later, these gangsters themselves gained power andmade their way intopolitics. Their success in politics is also a reflection of the failure of successive governments toprovide what they promised to the people.

Locals say gangsters like Ansari also provided help, including financial aid, to supporters.

Not only did some of these gangsters gain prominence in the region, they also established contacts with counterparts in Mumbai to acquire sophisticated arms.

Virendra Pratap Shahi and Hari Shankar Tiwari

In a way, the story of Virendra Pratap Shahi and Hari Shankar Tiwari is the story of flag-bearers of organised crime in the Gorakhpur region.

In fact, the campus of Gorakhpur University is said to have given rise to several student leaders, some of who helped provide muscle power to politicians and get votes.

Locals say Tiwari, a Brahmin, was “used” by Pandit Tripathi to counter Thakurs on the campus. While Tiwarirose in power, thechallenge came from Virendra Pratap Shahi from the adjoining Basti district.

Brahmins and Thakurs were already at loggerheads when Shahi emerged as leader of the Thakurs. The rivalry led to several bloody gang wars in the 1980s.

Tiwari was also the first Bahubali MLA to contest elections while in jail.

Congress’ Vir Bahadur Singh was also from Gorakhpur and at loggerheads with the mafia.

It is said he brought the gangster act, the UP Control of Goondas Act, mainly for Tiwari.

Though it is another matter that Tiwari also remained a minister in the UP government from 1997 to 2007.

Meanwhile, another mafia-turned-politician from the region—Amarmani Tripathi—is currently serving life sentence in the Madhumita Shukla murder case.

Crime and caste

Adding to the nexus between crime and politics are the deep divisions on the basis of caste and community, poverty and economic disparity.

Experts said the open display of wealth and power by these gangster-turned-politicians and the resulting "respect" gave youngsters another reason to join the world of organised crime in theearly 1970s when it all began.

Criminalactivities like land/ property grabbing, illegal mining, getting government contracts through force, contract killings, extortion and kidnapping for ransom becamerampant.

Apparently, for the unemployed it was an easy way to fame, power and money.

